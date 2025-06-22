"He lost all that time and money" - Dana White vows to compensate Tom Aspinall after Jon Jones’s retirement fallout

After Jon Jones' retirement announcement, Dana White has made it clear that he wants to make things right by Tom Aspinall. According to White, Aspinall lost time and money waiting for the title unification fight against Jones.

The promotion was initially optimistic about arranging a matchup between 'Bones' and Aspinall in 2025. However, in a surprising update on his X account last night, Jones announced his retirement.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC Baku, White was asked if he regretted the time spent on the heavyweight situation. In his response, while outlining his reasons for dedicating so much time to it, the UFC CEO also shared his thoughts on Aspinall, saying:

"I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and money. But we'll make it up to him. Tom Aspinall is a good guy. He's been incredible through this whole process that we've gone through. He's been willing to do anything."

He added:

"Fight [Jones] anywhere, at any time, and do this. And now, he's like, 'I'll fight anybody.'... He's going to be a great heavyweight champion for us. I'm excited to work with him."

Check out Dana White's comments below (20:23):

Dana White open to discussing with Tom Aspinall over next heavyweight title fight

Following Jon Jones' retirement, Tom Aspinall was announced as the new UFC heavyweight champion. Soon after, Aspinall shared a message on social media, where he promised to make the heavyweight division active again.

In the aforementioned press conference, Dana White was also asked about the future of the heavyweight division. White stated that he would be having discussions about it with Aspinall at International Fight Week.

"International Fight Week starts Monday in Las Vegas, and Tom will be in Vegas all week with us. So, we'll get together with him and figure out what's next." [10:40]

