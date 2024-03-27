"He had a lot of energy" - Superbon says Marat Grigorian's durability impressed him the most in Sitthichai clash

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is using Marat Grigorian's win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to further understand what his longtime nemesis brings to the table before they renew their rivalry next week.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai athlete meets the Armenian heavy-hitter for the second time under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Friday Fights 58 next Friday, April 5. Their interim featherweight kickboxing world title contest will headline the card, which emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon enters this massive world title tilt with a chip on his shoulder after suffering tough setbacks to Chingiz Allazov, where he dropped his crown, and a failed attempt at Tawanchai PK Saenchai's Muay Thai gold in the same division last year.

As such, he's not cutting corners to gear himself up for a second shot at the coveted strap.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Superbon pointed out where Grigorian excelled in his ONE 165 war alongside Sitthichai, though he didn't seem entirely impressed with his dance partner's "same style."

He shared:

"For me, that fight, Sitthichai did good in the first round, and Marat fought with the same style, which he is good at. But I think Sitthichai is going down. He's lower than before. He's not like before. Marat was the same. He had the same power. He had a lot of energy, and he's been fighting like that since a long time ago."

Check out the full video here:

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Check your local listing for more details.

Superbon wants Chingiz Allazov rematch booked should he claim interim crown

While his eyes are locked on acing his rematch against Grigorian inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' next week, Superbon is also eager to redeem himself after losing his 26-pound gold to Chingiz Allazov early last year.

'Chinga' swapped spots atop the featherweight kickboxing division with the Thai superstar following a striking clinic where he dispatched the Bangkok-based star early in round two.

With that defeat still on his mind, the top-ranked Superbon will do everything he can to ensure he sees off whatever surprises Grigorian has in store when they lock horns next week before he books a unification clash against the divisional kingpin.