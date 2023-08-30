"He loves women, women love him" - Former sponsor rubbishes allegations of misogyny surrounding Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate is undoubtedly among the most radioactive social media personalities today and is often the subject of immensely polarizing discussions on social media. Over the past few years, the 36-year-old influencer gained notoriety among young men for promoting a brand of a toxicly aggressive form of masculinity.

Late last year, Tate and his brother were arrested by Romania's anti-organized crime unit in connection to a federal criminal investigation into them. The two brothers have now been charged with heinous crimes such as human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

Expand Tweet

Despite Tate's controversial nature, the former kickboxer has garnered a dedicated fanbase thanks to his tremendously viral videos on social media. While Andrew Tate has undoubtedly earned himself the reputation of being a proud misogynist, many believe his habit of shaking the hornet's nest is purely self-marketing.

Among them is Daniel Knight, founder of Sidekick Boxing and Tate's former sponsor. Knight recently opened up about the allegations levied against the former kickboxer and dismissed claims of 'Top G' being a misogynist.

In an exclusive interview with Sayan Nag for Sportskeeda MMA, the Sidekick Boxing founder was asked if he noticed Andrew Tate displaying any chauvinist tendencies early on in his career. Knight replied:

"Not misogyny, I wouldn't say. I would say Andrew Tate would be controversial towards anyone... A lot of it, I don't think he really believed it. It was just videos at the time, just to cause a bit of an uproar... He loves women, women love him. It's all a little blown up."

Catch Knight's comments below (8:25):

Sean O'Malley references Andrew Tate to justify cheating on his wife

Sean O'Malley recently opened up about his open relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez. The UFC bantamweight champion revealed that Andrew Tate's teachings helped him justify his stance on seeing other women apart from his wife.

It's no secret that O'Malley and Gonzalez share a non-monogamous relationship, which allows them to date other people outside their marriage. However, the unique arrangement is limited to O'Malley, who clarified that his wife isn't permitted to seek other partners.

While she apparently pursued other men earlier on in their relationship, 'Suga' changed his mind after being influenced by Andrew Tate.

Sean O'Malley recently explained his stance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast:

"I’m a king, I pay for everything... I treat Danny like a queen. If I get a little pu**y on the side, what does that have to do with anything?... Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status. You know I got status, so I can." [H/t New York Post]

Watch the full video below: