  • “He made it look simple” - Johan Ghazali still in disbelief over Nabil Anane’s destruction of Nico Carrillo

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 28, 2025 08:20 GMT
Nabil Anane, Johan Ghazali, Nico Carrillo - Photo by ONE Championship
Nabil Anane, Johan Ghazali, Nico Carrillo - Photo by ONE Championship

Malaysian teenage Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali stood in utter shock as he witnessed a rather one-sided annihilation of Nico Carrillo at the hands of Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane.

The six-foot-four-inch tall Anane delivered the performance of a lifetime, taking out no.2-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' via stunning first-round knockout, which no one really saw coming -- including Ghazali.

With his victory at ONE 170 last January, Anane was crowned the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and set up an inevitable unification showdown with Thai dynamo 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 next month.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali shared his thoughts on Anane's incredible feat and achievement and how impressed he was by the performance.

'Jojo' said:

"Yeah, it was stunning, really. I don’t think anybody thought it was going to go that way because Nico’s a really really good fighter, too. The way he knocked him out like that, he made it look easy, he made it look simple."

Nabil Anane is set to return in just a few weeks' time to try to pull off yet another impossible feat when he rematches Superlek for the undisputed gold.

Nabil Anane takes on Superlek to unify bantamweight gold at ONE 172 in Saitama

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand will lock horns with reigning titleholder 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two will throw down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
