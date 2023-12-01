‘He could make 5x more money in boxing than in the UFC’ - Eddie Hearn responds to Tom Aspinall’s comments on the current state of boxing

Tom Aspinall, who at one stage contemplated a career in professional boxing, recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the sweet science.

The interim heavyweight champion was less than complimentary about the direction of the sport. He echoed complaints that many boxing fans have had for years, which is that the best boxers don't fight each other in their primes due to politics outside the ring.

During a recent appearance on talkSport, Tom Aspinall was asked to share his thoughts on Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua appearing on the same boxing card in December but against different opponents. He said this:

"You can look at an Eddie Hearn show, a Frank Warren show... Say there's 10 fights on, you can know at least 8 of the winners before the bell rings on any of the fights. I can't stand it. Just look at [Joshua and Wilder], we're talking about the top guys in the world. None of them are fighting each other."

Eddie Hearn was asked to share his thoughts on the UFC champion's comments during a recent interview with ESBR Boxing, and said this:

"Tom Aspinall could enter boxing and make 5x more money than he could ever make in the UFC. So it can't be in that bad a place. But we definitely need to make some changes. I think boxing's been in the best place it's ever been... The frustration in boxing of the best vs. the best. We don't have the benefit of fighter contracts like the UFC do."

Watch the video below from 5:25:

Tom Aspinall says a clash with Stipe Miocic "makes complete sense" while Jon Jones recovers

Tom Aspinall was crowned the interim heavyweight champion after defeating Sergei Pavlovich via KO at UFC 295.

A fight between undisputed champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic originally headlined the pay-per-view card. But several weeks before fight night, 'Bones' suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was forced to withdraw from the bout.

Following Aspinall's victory over Pavlovich, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that he still intended to make Jones vs. Miocic, leaving the interim champion in an awkward position.

But Tom Aspinall has now called for a clash with Stipe Miocic whilst Jon Jones recovers from his injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for 8 months.

During a recent appearance on the Fight Disciple podcast, the Mancunian said this:

"Me and Stipe makes the most sense out of anybody. He's ready to fight. He goes down as the greatest heavyweight of all time. It makes all the sense in the world, let's do me and Stipe, and then the winner will fight Jones."

Watch the video below (8:10):