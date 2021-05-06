"He makes a lot of mistakes"- Eddie Alvarez explains why Tony Ferguson will lose to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has revealed why he thinks Tony Ferguson is bound to lose to surging star Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

Octagon veterans Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush will lock horns in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 262. Based on his last two performances, Tony Ferguson looked like he's on his way to a downslide.

A huge segment of fans and critics believe that Beneil Dariush will use Tony Ferguson as a stepping stone to emerge as a legitimate contender. Las Vegas oddsmakers, on the other hand, suggest that Tony Ferguson will earn a bounce-back win.

In an episode of MMA Pros Pick, Eddie Alvarez revealed which side he's on:

"I got Beneil. Tony surprises me, man. When he went on the streak that he did, being undefeated, I was like, 'Holy crap, man!' because I never thought really highly of Tony but he goes out there and he understands how to win."

'The Underground King' also shared his reasoning for picking Beniel Dariush over Tony Ferguson:

"I think he makes a lot of mistakes. So at the top, when he's fighting guys in the top five... when you're in the top five there's a really small margin for error. You can't make mistakes, he makes too many mistakes to compete for a long time in the top five."

When will Tony Ferguson fight Beneil Dariush?

The much-anticipated UFC 262 bout between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush will take place on Saturday, May 15, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The lightweight clash has been upgraded to the co-main event slot after the Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz bout was postponed.

Tony Ferguson will try to get back on the winning track after going 0-2 in his last couple of outings, while Beneil Dariush will look to extend his winning streak to seven.

Is Eddie Alvarez still active?

Eddie Alvarez is no longer with the UFC but is still an active fighter. He's been competing at Asia-based promotion ONE Championship since leaving the UFC in 2018.

Eddie Alvarez has won titles in Bellator MMA and in the UFC. He is trying to capture a third world title but ONE Championship's lightweight crown has eluded him thus far.