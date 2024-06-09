"He makes 'Poatan' run to HW" - MMA X shows excitement over Dominick Reyes' first win in five years as he knocks out Dustin Jacoby at UFC Louisville

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Dominick Reyes' knockout win over Dustin Jacoby at UFC Louisville. Many felt extremely happy for Reyes because this was his first victory in five years.

The co-main event of UFC Louisville featured a light heavyweight clash between Reyes and Jacoby. The event was held on June 8 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Trending

Before the encounter this Saturday, Reyes was on a four-fight losing streak in the UFC against the likes of Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Procházka, and Ryan Spann, with three of those losses coming via knockout.

Jacoby, on the other hand, had also lost three out of his last four bouts before the UFC Louisville event. In his last octagon outing at UFC 296, the 36-year-old lost to Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision.

Reyes displayed composure and patience in the pocket right away, and he made the appropriate changes when Jacoby attempted to weaken his dominant leg with kicks. With Jacoby closing in, Reyes executed a counter-left hook that caught Jacoby off guard and initiated the sequence that resulted in his knockdown.

Reyes held back on using his last combo until he realized Jacoby was practically out. At that point, he unleashed a devastating knee strike and a barrage of punches that put an end to the bout in the opening round.

Check out the finish below:

Expand Tweet

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He makes 'Poatan' run to HW like Jon''

Another fan wrote:

''WE'RE SO BACK. TITLE RUN STARTS NOW''

Other fans wrote:

''I am crying, not for Jacoby's loss (with respect), but out of happiness for Dominick's win.''

''Title run started today''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of Spinnin Backfist's post on X

This opening-round knockout marked Reyes' first victory since October 2019.