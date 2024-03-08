"He needs a better nutritionist" - Fans debate if Marlon Vera had a rough weight cut ahead of UFC 299

Marlon Vera seemed to have difficulty with his weight cut leading up to UFC 299, sparking a lively discussion among fans.

'Chito' is preparing for his first title shot against UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley in the main event of the third pay-per-view event of 2024. The rematch is scheduled for this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Before their bout, both 'Sugar' and Vera successfully completed the demanding task of making weight. O'Malley was the first fighter to weigh in on Friday, confidently meeting the championship requirement of 135 pounds.

In contrast, the Ecuadorian appeared visibly drained when stepping onto the scales and required the assistance of a standing booth. Despite this, he managed to meet the weight requirement by registering at 135 pounds.

Check out Marlon Vera's video on the weighing scale below:

Fans promptly observed Vera's challenging weight cut and responded with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"He needs a better nutritionist."

Another wrote:

"Looks like he just left a homeless social experiment."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bro looks like he just rescued from the desert 🏜️"

"My dude looks like Jesus on the cross."

'Chito' and O'Malley clashed for the first time at UFC 252 in August 2020. Vera's impactful calf kick caused O'Malley to lose balance, resulting in nerve damage and ultimately leading to the former securing a ground-and-pound stoppage victory.

This marked O'Malley's only professional MMA defeat. However, 'Sugar' has insisted that Vera's win was simply a fortunate turn of events.

Marlon Vera opens up about verbal spat with "weird guy" Sean O'Malley

Ahead of their rematch at UFC 299, Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley bumped into each other at the host hotel on Tuesday.

As shown in 'UFC 299 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 3', 'Sugar' can be heard taunting, "Ready to get knocked out?". To that, 'Chito' retorted, "Come and suck my d*ck," momentarily leaving the American speechless.

Check out the verbal exchange below:

During the UFC 299 media day, Vera engaged with journalists and discussed his interaction with the reigning champion:

"I mean, he's a weird guy, dude. He likes weird sh*t I generally try to stay away from it... I get it, one of his main tools is to get in people's heads, but good luck with that. I mean, I'm going to f**k you up, and I'm prepared for Saturday night. So, he's just trying to start things."

Check out Marlon Vera's comments below:

