"He needs to face the music" - Fans react as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is confronted by pro-Palestinian crowd in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather recently found himself surrounded by a pro-Palestinian crowd in Las Vegas.

The undefeated boxing legend was in Nevada to launch his vape brand. However, the event quickly took an unexpected turn as pro-Palestinian protestors seemingly commandeered the scene, chanting "Free Palestine" to confront 'Money'.

Check out Floyd Mayweather's video below:

Fans responded to Mayweather being encircled by the demonstrators with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Floyd can't fight his way outta this one."

Another wrote:

"Good. Floyd's views to support Israel will make him lose many fans. He needs to face the music for supporting child murderers."

Check out some more reactions below:

"They should fly to the middle east to protest it in a meaningful way."

"He’s more shocked that there are this many retards on Earth."

"This is the dumbest sh*t ever like what do you fix yelling like idiots."

"He is known to run his whole career, that's why he likes IOF. same energy."

"He's probably trying real hard to read what it says on the posters 😂😭"

Mayweather's steadfast support for Israel has become increasingly evident. The 46-year-old American frequently expresses this support through his social media posts.

Following the outbreak of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine last October, he dispatched his private jets to Tel Aviv, delivering 5000 pounds of supplies to both civilians and the military.

'Money' also joined a march to the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles last year to demonstrate his support for the Jewish state.

Floyd Mayweather's remarks on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Floyd Mayweather showed his backing for Israeli citizens affected by terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in an Instagram post last October:

"I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any humans that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety, first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless humankind!"

Check out Floyd Mayweather's post below: