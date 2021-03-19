'He needs to get rid of all those things' - Eddie Alvarez reveals what Conor McGregor has to do to win again

Conor McGregor has made a fortune inside the octagon, but according to Eddie Alvarez, the 'Notorious One' can do without some of the extravagances. Following his first and only MMA knockout loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor has been on the receiving end of criticism by fellow fighters on the roster. Most recently, it came from Eddie Alvarez.

During an interview with Canadian MMA journalist James Lynch, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was seen touching on topics in fight game in general.

Following Conor McGregor's second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in what was a highly-anticipated rematch, many experts believed that McGregor must make adjustments in order to win a potential trilogy fight against the 'Diamond'. When asked about what he thinks Conor McGregor must do to win, Alvarez said:

"When you have a 100-million dollars in the bank, its the opposite of fighting. Fighting is having to deal with adversity everyday, being told 'no', having to do things that you don't necessarily want to do. And that requires discipline - it hardens you, and you become a good fighter as a by-product of all these things that happened throughout your life. So the idea of having a 100-million dollars in the bank, where everyone tells you 'yes', you get to make your own schedule, you can wake up when you want - its the opposite of having to be a fighter. It actually softens you. So I feel like for Conor to come back, he needs to harden himself as a man and in order to do that he needs to get rid of all those things. Maybe go away and get out of that world and become hardened again overtime."

What is Conor McGregor up to now?

After his loss at UFC 257, Conor McGregor seems to have gone right back into training. Possibly prepping up for the rubber match, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to Poirier's calf kicks; something that brought the latter immense success in their rematch.

With UFC lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Charles Oliviera squaring-off for the vacant title at UFC 262, the doors to a Conor-Dustin trilogy seem to be wide open. If it happens, do you think Conor McGregor shows up better prepared?

