3 blockbuster fights that could main event UFC 262

UFC 262 is set to take place on May 23, 2021. It will be the promotion's sixth PPV event of the year. However, the show's headlining bout has not been announced yet. Although a string of title fights have already materialized this year, there are still plenty of exciting matchups that could take place at UFC 262.

The inclusion of Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush, Edson Barboza, and Shane Burgos at UFC 262 adds a bit of credibility to the card, but it still lacks some "star power" - a criteria that has been met on every PPV this year.

That said, let's take a look at three such blockbuster fights that could take place at UFC 262.

#3. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 262

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought each other at UFC 257, where 'The Diamond' stunned the world of MMA with a knockout on the Irishman in the second round. Both lightweights later expressed their desire to fight each other for the third time to settle their rivalry. UFC president Dana White has also confirmed that a trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier is in the pipeline.

UFC 257 was one of the biggest events in the promotion's history, and a trilogy fight between these two superstars - which is backed by a fascinating storyline - could possibly break records at the box office.

McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has claimed that the Irishman's leg injury wasn't too serious, possibly hinting that he could be back to full fitness by May of this year.

#2 Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan collided at UFC 259 in a fight that was shrouded in controversy. Yan landed an illegal knee to Sterling's face, forcing the referee to disqualify the Russian and declare Sterling the new UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Both men have since exchanged heated words on social media, and are willing to fight each other in a rematch. Dana White has also stated that the UFC will try to book a fight between Yan and Sterling as soon as possible.

Sterling is on a two-month medical suspension which could be overturned if he is cleared by doctors. Assuming that the 31-year-old will be fit to compete, he may very well defend his Bantamweight Championship at UFC 262.

The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/oRLduQfraV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 7, 2021

#1. Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie 3

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

Germaine de Randamie bounced back from her loss to Amanda Nunes in stunning fashion after securing a submission win over Julianna Pena last year in October. The undefeated kickboxer has fought Nunes twice and lost on both occasions.

'The Iron Lady' dominantly submitted a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert in Pena, significantly improving her chances of challenging the Brazilian for the third time. Although Nunes has cleared out all the top competitors in the women's bantamweight division, a deserving No.1 contender could still get to lay a claim to the title - and that is de Randamie.