"He needs somebody with popularity" - Henry Cejudo suggests an opponent for Nate Diaz's last contracted UFC fight

Henry Cejudo believes Nate Diaz's last fight on hs current UFC contract should be against Tony Ferguson.

Nate Diaz has come up short in his last two UFC appearances, dropping a five-round decision loss to Leon Edwards, as well as losing against Jorge Masvidal.

Dana White recently revealed that Diaz is now on the final bout of his active contract. Although there has been no official announcement, a number of names are being touted as potential opponents for the fan favorite.

Speaking on The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo stated that Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is the matchup that appeals to him the most.

"I would love to see Nate Diaz fight against Tony Ferguson... I think he needs somebody with a name, he needs somebody with popularity. And we saw Tony Ferguson, in these last recent years, his level of fighting has diminished, has gone down. But I think for that reason, Nate Diaz might wanna pick that fight. I believe it will be entertaining and I would love to see Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson."

Who else could Nate Diaz be matched up against if Tony Ferguson is unavailable?

Tony Ferguson is unpredictable at the best of times and there is no way of knowing if a fight with Nate Diaz would appeal to him. That being said, it's also unclear as to whether Diaz is hoping for a matchup with 'El Cucuy'.

A trilogy bout with Conor McGregor would certainly be more lucrative for the striker from Stockton. Both men hold a win over the other and now would be a fitting time in their careers for the pair to put their rivalry to bed.

Alternatively, Nate Diaz has called for a fight with top-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque. 'The Silent Assasain' seemed happy to take the matchup, but the hype around the fight seems to have quelled as of late.

