  "He does nothing for me if I fight him" - Denis Puric quick to dismiss potential Johan Ghazali grudge match

“He does nothing for me if I fight him” - Denis Puric quick to dismiss potential Johan Ghazali grudge match

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 26, 2025 06:20 GMT
Denis Puric (L) and Johan Ghazali (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Denis Puric (L) and Johan Ghazali (R) | Image by ONE Championship

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric once again showed no interest in facing ONE Championship teenage sensation Johan Ghazali.

A generational striking showdown between the 40-year-old veteran and the 18-year-old phenom has been speculated for a while after their constant back-and-forth online.

Ghazali, for his part, has been itching to get his hands on Puric. However, the Bosnian-Canadian warrior made it clear he has nothing to gain from this potential bout.

Puric bluntly explained why he refuses to indulge ‘Jojo’ in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"No, bro. I'm not f***ing looking at that kid. What is he doing for my career? He does nothing for me if I fight him; win or lose, it does nothing for me. I'm not looking at that kid, I'm looking to fight beasts. The beasts that I've been fighting."

To be fair, Puric has been battling the cream of the crop in the 135-pound striking ranks, including former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

He’s also slated to return at ONE 173 against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

As far as Puric is concerned, Ghazali still has a long way to go before he’ll even consider giving him the fight.

Watch the full interview:

Denis Puric honored to be a part of star-studded ONE 173

With seven world titles hanging in the balance and massive bouts across multiple sports disciplines, ONE 173 is easily the biggest event in ONE Championship history.

Even Denis Puric is in awe of this incredible line-up of fights. 'The Bosnian Menace' is deeply honored to battle Takeru Segawa in the most stacked martial arts event of the year.

"I'm super excited. Honestly, this whole card looks crazy. I feel like this is the best card ONE Championship has ever put together. You got basically the best fighters in ONE on this card," he told SCMP.

Ted Razon

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
