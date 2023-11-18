Jorge Masvidal founded Gamebred FC in 2021, and the MMA promotion has grown from strength to strength, having recently hosted their sixth event.

Masvidal's promotion centers around bare knuckle MMA and boxing, with former world champion Roy Jones Jr. even featuring in an event.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu heavyweight superstar Nicky Rodriguez, who is a co-owner of B-Team jiu-jitsu alongside Craig Jones, recently revealed that he was offered a contract by Jorge Masvidal to compete for Gamebred FC.

Rodriguez appeared on the JAXXON Podcast, hosted by former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, several days ago.

During the episode the BJJ star discussed possibly transitioning into MMA at some point in the future. He said this:

"I actually had Masvidal offer me a pretty decent check to do bare knuckle MMA. Unfortunately it didn't work out, but anything is open in the future. I would have to at least dedicate like six months to a year to striking before I even thought about hopping in the cage."

Watch the video below from 7:05:

Whilst Nicky Rodriguez may not have competed under the Gamebred FC banner, several MMA stars and former champions have signed with Jorge Masvidal's company, including Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum.

What happened at Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC 6? Breaking down the recent card

Jorge Masvidal hosted Gamebred FC 6 last weekend, which saw numerous former UFC fighters compete.

The event also featured the inaugural heavyweight championship, contested between two former UFC fighters, Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher.

The bout was a competitive affair that went all three rounds, with the judges awarding Belcher a split-decision win over Nelson to be crowned the heavyweight champion.

Former UFC fighters Randy Costa and Jason Knight faced off in a blood-bath of a co-main event that saw 'The Zohan' win via TKO in Round 1.

Prior to that, Chase Sherman defeated Carl Seumanutafa in the first-round after landing a brutal elbow that dropped his opponent.

The remaining six fights on the main card resulted in the following:

Brandon Davis defeated Joe Penafiel via unanimous decision.

Curtis Millender defeated Joel Bauman via split-decision.

Junior Maranhao defeated Joshua Weems via submission in Round 3.

Alex Nicholson defeated Prince McLean via KO/TKO in Round 1.

Francisco Trinaldo defeated Sasha Palatnikov via injury in Round 1.

Hector Lombard defeated Chris Sarro via KO/TKO in Round 1.