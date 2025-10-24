"He has no options" - Rukiya Anpo envisions an easy night against Marat Grigorian at ONE 173

Rukiya Anpo believes he's identified a fatal flaw in Marat Grigorian's game that will make his promotional debut very straightforward.

The 29-year-old former K-1 champion makes his ONE Championship bow against the veteran Armenian striker in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Japanese warrior explained why he views Grigorian's experience at the elite level as less threatening than many might expect.

"As I said in the press conference, Grigorian has one pattern. He has no options in his fight style. That's something I can do [well]," Rukiya Anpo said.

Grigorian, a former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger and former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, has built his career on a proven formula that has worked against elite competition for years.

However, Anpo believes that predictability—even when executed at a high level—creates exploitable patterns for fighters with the technical skill to capitalize on them.

The clash on November 16 will determine whether 'Demolition Man's analysis holds true or if Grigorian's experience and proven formula are precisely what's needed to humble the confident promotional newcomer.

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can be purchased at this link. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.

Rukiya Anpo and Marat Grigorian's keys to victory

Both men possess enough attributes within their world-class arsenals to claim a pivotal win when ONE 173 descends inside the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on November 16.

For Anpo, the Japanese warrior must put his height and reach advantage to good use to pick the battles. Also, he must show respect to Grigorian's wicked combinations, which have put multiple kickboxing champions to sleep.

Rukiya Anpo can get very creative when he's setting up his punches, and he should stick to the same strategy to force Grigorian to drop his guard to create an opening for his slick straights or uppercuts.

As for Grigorian, pressure will be his best bet. The three-time Glory world champion never steps on the brake pedal when he's in the ring, and employing another high-octane approach should force more unforced errors from Rukiya Anpo.

