  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "He has no options" - Rukiya Anpo envisions an easy night against Marat Grigorian at ONE 173

"He has no options" - Rukiya Anpo envisions an easy night against Marat Grigorian at ONE 173

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 24, 2025 06:18 GMT
(From left) Marat Grigorian, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, and Rukiya Anpo. [Image: ONE Championship]
(From left) Marat Grigorian, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, and Rukiya Anpo. [Image: ONE Championship]

Rukiya Anpo believes he's identified a fatal flaw in Marat Grigorian's game that will make his promotional debut very straightforward.

Ad

The 29-year-old former K-1 champion makes his ONE Championship bow against the veteran Armenian striker in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Japanese warrior explained why he views Grigorian's experience at the elite level as less threatening than many might expect.

"As I said in the press conference, Grigorian has one pattern. He has no options in his fight style. That's something I can do [well]," Rukiya Anpo said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Grigorian, a former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger and former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, has built his career on a proven formula that has worked against elite competition for years.

However, Anpo believes that predictability—even when executed at a high level—creates exploitable patterns for fighters with the technical skill to capitalize on them.

The clash on November 16 will determine whether 'Demolition Man's analysis holds true or if Grigorian's experience and proven formula are precisely what's needed to humble the confident promotional newcomer.

Ad

Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can be purchased at this link. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.

Rukiya Anpo and Marat Grigorian's keys to victory

Both men possess enough attributes within their world-class arsenals to claim a pivotal win when ONE 173 descends inside the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on November 16.

For Anpo, the Japanese warrior must put his height and reach advantage to good use to pick the battles. Also, he must show respect to Grigorian's wicked combinations, which have put multiple kickboxing champions to sleep.

Ad

Rukiya Anpo can get very creative when he's setting up his punches, and he should stick to the same strategy to force Grigorian to drop his guard to create an opening for his slick straights or uppercuts.

As for Grigorian, pressure will be his best bet. The three-time Glory world champion never steps on the brake pedal when he's in the ring, and employing another high-octane approach should force more unforced errors from Rukiya Anpo.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications