“I’m better in all aspects” - Rukiya Anpo plans total domination of Marat Grigorian at ONE 173

ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo of Japan refuses to back down with one of the featherweight kickboxing division’s most respected veterans.The 29-year-old Osaka native will jump into the lion’s den right away against Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173 on November 16.As far as 'Demolition Man' is concerned, the Armenian legend will be in for a surprise since he possesses superior skills across every dimension of striking.Anpo confidently told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:&quot;I'm better in all aspects. I believe I'm better than Grigorian. Even though Marat comes forward with aggression, I will not run away. I will face it forward.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA former three-time K-1 Champion, Anpo made it clear he was out to conquer the featherweight kickboxing division during the ONE 173 press conference last month.This didn’t sit well with Grigorian, as tensions flared when they met face to face.Anpo further stoked the flames when he called the multi-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger ‘predictable and one-dimensional.’Given the animosity between these two, fans can expect an explosive encounter at ONE 173.Rukiya Anpo says Marat Grigorian is delusional for thinking he can beat himRukiya Anpo is extremely confident that he'll be leaving Ariake Arena with his hand raised at ONE 173.Despite facing a former three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion in Marat Grigorian, the Japanese slugger maintains his high spirits entering the biggest fight of his career.Asked his thoughts on the Armenian's claims that he will break him come fight time, Anpo shrugged off the warnings and fired one of his own:&quot;Well, just train. Grigorian said he will destroy me mentally and physically, but I will just dominate in every way. Let him daydream for now,&quot; he told ONE. Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for updates on this heated rivalry.