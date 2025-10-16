"I'm the real champion" - Rukiya Anpo believes he is destined to capture ONE world title

Former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo isn't just confident about his future in ONE Championship—he's already envisioning himself with gold around his waist.The 29-year-old Japanese martial artist will make his promotional debut against Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.Ahead of the massive showdown, 'Demolition Man' spoke with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview about his world championship aspirations and what lies ahead if he can get past the dangerous Armenian veteran.&quot;Yes, of course I believe [I will be a champion]. If I beat Grigorian, I'm either gonna face Superbon or Noiri. I don't know who will be the champion at the moment, but eventually I will be the champion. I want to prove that I'm the real champion in this division,&quot; Rukiya Anpo said.The MFL team CLUB es representative's confidence stems from his decorated career in K-1, where he established himself as one of Japan's most explosive strikers.Now, he's ready to prove that same dominance translates to the global stage of ONE Championship.A statement win over the Hemmers Gym affiliate, who is a two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger and former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, would immediately validate his championship credentials.Interestingly, Anpo will have a front-row seat to the featherweight kickboxing title unification bout between reigning champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri in the main event of ONE 173.A victory over Grigorian, combined with whoever wins the main event, would position Rukiya Anpo as a legitimate threat and potential next challenger for the undisputed featherweight kickboxing crown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo believes he's evolved big time over the past few yearsThe 29-year-old fighter has featured in a couple of exhibition kickboxing matchups in recent years, leading many to question whether his fire and weapons would be ready for a proper scrap against elite opposition in ONE.However, Rukiya Anpo remains extremely confident that he'd bring a much better version of himself at ONE 173 when he makes his promotional bow in the world's largest martial arts organization.&quot;Of course, I believe I will win. And I decide that I will win. In 2021 in September, compared to that version of Anpo Rukiya, versus right now, I have much more experience in this sport. I faced a lot of different fighters the past four years, and I think I improved,&quot; the Japanese martial artist told Sportskeeda MMA in the same interview.Don't miss ONE 173 in Tokyo—tickets are available here. Fans can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options tailored to their region.