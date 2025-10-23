"Let him daydream for now" - Rukiya Anpo says Marat Grigorian is in over his head ahead of ONE 173 showdown

Rukiya Anpo isn't fazed by Marat Grigorian's trash talk, and he's ready to back up his words with actions at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16.The 29-year-old former K-1 champion makes his promotional debut against the veteran Armenian striker in a featherweight kickboxing bout inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.During an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the highly anticipated clash, the MFL team CLUB es representative fired back at Grigorian's bold pre-fight predictions with a confident message of his own.&quot;Well, just train. Grigorian said he will destroy me mentally and physically, but I will just dominate in every way. Let him daydream for now,&quot; Rukiya Anpo said.'Demolition Man's' dismissive response reflects his belief that Grigorian's words won't translate to reality once they step into the Circle.The 34-year-old Hemmers Gym affiliate has competed at the elite level for years, facing the sport's best, including reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon and current titleholder Chingiz Allazov. Howeber, Anpo believes that experience won't be enough to overcome his skill and hunger.The Japanese striker vows to silence his vocal opponent in his promotional debut, and, in fact, believes the Armenian's best days are behind him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo believes he is destined to capture ONE world titleRukiya Anpo is confident that should he bag a victory over the former three-time Glory world champion, he'll go on to attain world title glory in ONE Championship.&quot;Of course, I believe [I will be a champion]. If I beat Grigorian, I'm either gonna face Superbon or Noiri,&quot; the Japanese superstar told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.&quot;I don't know who will be the champion at the moment, but eventually I will be the champion. I want to prove that I'm the real champion in this division.&quot;Superbon and Noiri, of course, star in the main event of ONE 173. The Thai megastar and reigning divisional king crosses paths with the Japanese striking wizard in a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification tiff.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing options in their region.