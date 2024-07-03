“He packs a serious punch” - Joshua Pacio stacks praise on Jeremy Miado’s ‘powerful’ knockout power

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is well aware of the impressive knockout power that Jeremy Miado possesses.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night, July 5, 'The Jaguar' will look to snap a three-fight losing streak when he steps inside the Circle with No.4-ranked Japanese contender Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Looking forward to seeing Miado back in action, Pacio offered his take on his fellow Filipino's impressive power and technique to match.

“Jeremy Miado possesses a powerful advantage of his own," Pacio told spin.ph. "He packs a serious punch with his fists and is skilled in striking techniques.”

Though Jeremy Miado has struggled to find the win column over the last year, 'The Jaguar' always puts on a show for fans — as evidenced by his 100 percent finish rate under the ONE Championship banner, including KO's against the likes of Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Lito Adiwang, and three-sport superstar Danial Williams.

He'll need all the power he can muster if he hopes to bag a big win over Minowa inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday.

Hiroba Minowa determined to keep his ranking against Jeremy Miado

Though he's experienced his woes inside the Circle, Minowa is still clinging to his spot as the No.4-ranked contender in the strawweight MMA division.

A big win over Miado will not only snap his three-fight losing skid, but it'll also put him back into title contention within one of ONE Championship's most stacked divisions.

However, if Minowa comes up short for the fourth time in a row, he could find himself sitting on the outside of the top five looking in as 'The Jaguar' takes a big step toward a shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with a much-needed win?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

