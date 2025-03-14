“He had the potential to improve a lot” - Superlek knew Nabil Anane was destined for stardom after their first encounter

Double ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 dominated Nabil Anane in their first encounter two years ago, but he knew his opponent had a serious game that should only improve in time.

Ad

'The Kicking Machine' welcomed the Algerian-Thai phenom to ONE Championship in his debut in June 2023. While Anane did his best to keep in step with the Thai superstar, he proved no match at that time, knocked out in the opening round.

In an interview with the promotion, Superlek shared his impression of the Team Mehdi Zatout standout following their first meeting. He said:

"After fighting Nabil, I thought that he had the potential to improve a lot. Right now, Nabil has improved very quickly. What Nabil has clearly improved is his fighting strength. Plus, with his physicality that took advantage of all his opponents in this division, Nabil will be able to develop even further."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Following his loss in his debut, Anane has turned things around, winning his next six matches, three by way of knockout, including the most recent in January over Nico Carrillo, where he became the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Superlek faces Nabil Anane once again at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 runs it back with Nabil Anane this month in Japan, when he defends his bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

The two top strikers are featured in a unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. It is one of five world title fights on offer at the stacked event, which marks the return of ONE Championship to Japan for the second straight year.

Ad

The contest is a rematch of their first encounter in June 2023, where Superlek dominated Anane on his way to a knockout victory in the opening round.

At ONE 172, the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout will be defending the bantamweight gold for the first time since seizing it from former divisional king Jonathan Haggerty last September. Out to clip him is interim title holder Anane, who is also out to extend his impressive winning run in ONE Championship, which currently stands at six straight,

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.