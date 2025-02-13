“He has the punches, I have my elbows” - Prajanchai recaps stellar finish of Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai's tools proved to be more dangerous than Ellis Badr Barboza's last week.

The reigning two-sport ONE world champion delivered another dominant performance inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, scoring a big fourth-round doctor's stoppage TKO against British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza in the ONE Fight Night 28 headliner.

The ending came with just over a minute to go in the penultimate round after Prajanchai landed a nasty inside elbow that split Barboza's eyelid opening.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Prajanchai suggested that his scrap with Barboza ultimately came down to who had the more dangerous weapon:

"Yes, my elbows have been my game plan. And I’ve been training really hard on these elbows because he’s been saying that he has the punches, I have my elbows. So we saw which one was the best."

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym man extended his unbeaten streak to six in a row with the win over ONE Fight Night 28. Now, he'll await the winner of next month's interim world title clash between Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 28 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Prajanchai to face the winner of Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A at ONE 172 in Japan

With Prajanchai focused on defending his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in Bangkok, ONE Championship will crown an interim strawweight kickboxing champion on Sunday, March 23 when the promotion heads back to Japan for a loaded ONE 172 fight card inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Former ONE world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A will battle it out for the 26 pounds of interim gold and an opportunity to unify their belt against Prajanchai, the division's current undisputed kickboxing king.

Both Di Bella and Sam-A have already experienced what it's like to go toe-to-toe with Prajanchai on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Sam-A came up short against Prajanchai at ONE: Battleground and ONE Fright Fights 22 nearly two years later. Meanwhile, Di Bella suffered his first career loss against Prajanchai inside the Circle at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June.

Who banks one of the biggest wins of their career in Japan and moves on to a redemption-seeking title tilt with Prajanchai later this year?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.