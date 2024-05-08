WATCH: All the heart-pounding highlights from an exhilarating ONE Fight Night 22 card in Bangkok

ONE Championship is allowing fight fans to look back at another stellar night of action on Amazon Prime Video. Emanating from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Fight Night 22 delivered 11 exciting scraps.

Chief among them was a massive Muay Thai main event as Swedish sensation Smilla Sundell squared off with Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova.

Though Sundell lost her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the scale, he kept her 'O' intact, scoring a brutal second-round KO over the 'Karelian Lynx' to move to 5-0 inside the Circle.

In the co-main event of the evening, Kyrgyz striker Akbar Adbullaev moved to a perfect 11-0 with a sensational second-round KO of his own against the previously undefeated Turkish star Halil Amir.

ONE Championship's latest offering inside the Mecca of Muay Thai delivers a night to remember

Kicking off the festivities inside the Mecca of Muay Thai was ONE newcomer Sean Climaco, who introduced himself with a sensational first-round knockout of Josue Cruz in the evening's opening bout.

Not to be outdone, one-time ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov put away Thai fan favorite Sinsamut Klinmee, earning his third-straight finish inside the Circle and moving one step closer toward a rematch with the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, Regian Eersel.

Other notable winners on the night included Reece 'Lightning' McLaren, who earned a split decision over Hu Yong, re-establishing himself as a legitimate contender in the stacked flyweight division, and former K-1 world champion Wei Rui, who bested former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto in his promotional debut.

Which performance at ONE Fight Night 22 was your favorite?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch the ONE Fight Night 22 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.