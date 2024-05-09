"He put Muay Thai on the map" - Denis Puric respects Rodtang for making Muay Thai a global phenomenon

Denis Puric vows to unleash hell on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their flyweight kickboxing tilt at ONE 167. However, 'The Bosnian Menace' holds nothing but respect for his dance partner on June 7.

'The Bosnian Menace' has been very vocal in both directions about the longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion as of late, giving him praise and even questioning the legitimacy of his reign as the division's 'Art of Eight Limbs' kingpin.

Regardless of some of the negative sentiments he has aimed in the direction of 'The Iron Man', Denis Puric knows that his entertaining style and willingness to fight has brought more eyeballs to the traditional stand-up discipline from Thailand.

During a recent catch-up session with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Bosnian Menace' admitted that although he remains critical of Rodtang's status, he holds him in high regard:

"You know, sometimes I talk shit. But I think it's necessary to pump yourself up, pump the fans, and make the show exciting. But no bad intentions ever, you know, towards anyone, of course."

Watch the full interview here:

He continued:

"I respect Rodtang, you got to respect him for what he's done for the game, especially for Muay Thai. He put Muay Thai on the map."

Denis Puric gets his wish at ONE 167

Throughout his journey in kickboxing and Muay Thai, the Team CSK representative has always had his mind on testing himself against the very best in the business.

And when the Bosnian-Canadian fighter inked a deal with the world's largest martial arts organization, naturally, his radar was locked on 'The Iron Man'.

At long last, after beating Jacob Smith by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 21 earlier this month, Denis Puric has got his wish and he will make the most of it when he locks horns against Rodtang at ONE 167 on June 7.

The entire card will be available on Amazon Prime Video for North American fans with an active subscription.

In the main event of the stacked bill, three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex puts her ONE atomweight MMA world title on the line against No.2-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.