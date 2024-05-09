"Superlek did catch him a little bit" - Denis Puric says Superlek did not fully test Rodtang's chin in 'incredible' superfight

Denis Puric has one thing only on his mind as he goes through training camp in preparation for ONE 167. In recent times, the flyweight competitor has had one fight in his sights and on June 7, he will finally get it. Puric is set to face off with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a kickboxing bout at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

'The Bosnian Menace' has been both respectful and critical of 'The Iron Man' in recent times by stating that a fighter of his caliber should be facing tougher opponents.

The obvious exception to that rule is his recent superfight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 that went down at ONE Friday Fights 34. 'The Kicking Machine' was able to get the win on the night by going toe to toe with 'The Iron Man' and coming out on top.

Puric spoke about this fight during a recent interview on the ONE on SK podcast where he opined that Superlek was able to test Rodtang's chin in that fight even if he didn't catch him completely flush. He said:

"Superlek did catch him a little bit but I don't think it was enough to get him oozy or anything like that, he was going down, he was on the way down. But look, these things happen. That was one of the most exciting fights I've ever watched, man. Because it was incredible from both men."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric will look to take the fight to his opponent at ONE 167

There are of course going to be differences when he faces Rodtang compared to the Superlek fight but Denis Puric will still look to take lessons from that contest. 'The Kicking Machine' had a lot of success against the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king and went on to get the win in a very close fight.

Denis Puric intends to turn his clash with 'The Iron Man' into another high-action affair to try and test the reputation and aura that precedes the Thai superstar. Whether he can threaten his opponent in the same way that Superlek did remains to be seen.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.