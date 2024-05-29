“He is more than ready to fight me” - Rodtang believes fellow knockout artist Denis Puric will give him the slugfest he seeks

Rodtang Jitmuangnon expects Denis Puric to bring the heat when the two square off inside the Circle at ONE 167.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, ONE Championship will deliver a loaded night of fights featuring a massive world title headliner, a few can't-miss debuts, and the return of 'The Iron Man.' Making his first appearance of 2024, Rodtang will walk straight into the fire as he meets one of the fiercest strikers in combat sport.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their highly anticipated bantamweight kickboxing clash on Friday, June 7, Rodtang showed respect for the tools and the talent that 'The Bosnian Menace' has built while fighting some of the best strikers in the world.

"In his fight with Yodlekpet, I could see this guy is a veteran fighter, and he is more than ready to fight me,” 'The Iron Man' said.

While the scrap against Denis Puric will be Rodtang's first since a Fight of the Year against Superlek Kiatmoo9, 'The Bosnian Menace' will compete for the second time in as many months.

Denis Puric looks to make it three-straight against Rodtang at ONE 167

Earning a highlight-reel-worthy knockout against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE Fight Night 17, Denis Puric returned four months later for a high-stakes showdown with former British Muay Thai world champion Jacob Smith inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

After three entertaining rounds of action, Puric was declared the winner, moving him into the No. 2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

If he puts together a strong showing against the Thai superstar at ONE 167, Puric will likely line himself up for a show at Rodtang's 26 pounds of gold.

Will Puric make it three in a row in The Land of Smiles, or will Rodtang snuff out another potential title contender?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

