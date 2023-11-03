"He has some real major options in boxing" - PFL CEO Peter Murray discloses potential timeline for Francis Ngannou's MMA return

The former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is one of the hottest commodities in combat sports right now, and it looks like PFL has a possible timeline set for the Cameroonian's promotional debut.

According to PFL CEO Peter Murray, 'The Predator' is set to have a busy 2024, with both boxing and MMA engagements.

Earlier in October, Ngannou shocked the world as he put on a masterclass performance against lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Although the MMA star lost a razor-close split decision to 'The Gypsy King', he scored a knockdown against the Englishman in the third round.

Despite the judges granting Fury the win, many in the combat sports community believe Ngannou deserved to get his hand raised. The dominant showing has undoubtedly raised the fighter's stock.

During an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Peter Murray disclosed a potential timeline for 'The Predator's' PFL debut while also addressing whether the promotion's plans for Ngannou have changed in light of his recent boxing exploits:

"Number 1, Francis has some real major options, you know, in boxing, and we're really excited about that for him. And what I do know is he'll box in 2024, and he'll return to the cage in 2024 with the PFL. So it really is a matter of scheduling and then timing."

Catch Peter Murray's comments on Francis Ngannou below:

Furthermore, during numerous media interactions, Ngannou had pegged late February or early March 2024 as possible timelines for his PFL debut.

'The Predator' is currently 17-3 in his pro-MMA career. The 37-year-old holds wins against numerous bonafide MMA legends, including Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, and Alistair Overeem.

Francis Ngannou believes he was robbed against Tyson Fury

Like many in the combat sports community, Francis Ngannou also believes he was robbed of a win against Tyson Fury at Riyadh, and the MMA superstar is on the hunt for a rematch against 'The Gypsy King'.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the 37-year-old elaborated on why he thinks he was "unfairly treated" during the fight: He said:

"I think it [the fight] was stolen from me. They robbed me [of] my [actual] result... I went back and watched the fight again, and with everything, I'm like, how come I lost this fight?.. At the beginning, when we were getting close to the clinch, not even two seconds, it was [a] break. Then we get to the moment when Tyson Fury was the one initiating the clinch... there wasn't that break anymore. To be honest, I feel like I wasn't fairly treated."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below (3:02):