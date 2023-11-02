Francis Ngannou’s coach reveals what he told ‘The Predator’ in the corner after dropping Tyson Fury in Round 3

Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury will be talked about for years to come following their incredible fight in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

The pair faced off in what was the former UFC champion's first professional boxing match, and Fury was a massive -1200 favorite ahead of fight night.

Many expected him to dismantle 'The Predator' with ease, but Francis Ngannou proved to be a much tougher test for the WBC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou outstruck 'The Gyspy King' on power punches throughout all 10 rounds and landed the most significant blow of the fight when he knocked Tyson Fury down with a stunning left hook.

Francis Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he shared his reaction to the former UFC champion dropping Fury.

Nicksick detailed his exchange with Ngannou in the corner following the end of Round 3, saying:

"Even in the first two rounds we felt really comfortable. And then there was the knockdown in the third [round], and I yelled at Francis 'cause he was dancing over [Fury], like, 'Get away! We've got to get the count going bro!' And then he was in the corner, and I looked over at him and was like, 'Hey, he's no boogeyman is he bubba?' And he was like, 'Nope, he ain't no boogeyman.' So I was like, 'We're in this fight. Let's get after this dude and let's have some fun.'"

Watch the video below from 8:55:

Tyson Fury was awarded a split-decision win over Francis Ngannou.

But the result has become a contentious topic, with many believing 'The Predator' did enough to win on the judges' scorecards.

Eric Nicksick reveals Francis Ngannou's concern for his cardio mid-fight

Francis Ngannou's performance has been lauded by combat sports fans across the world.

Some who have broken down the bout, including Bellator analyst Josh Thomson, noted that 'The Predator' looked fatigued during the middle rounds.

Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, has now shared the former UFC champion's concerns about his cardio during the fight. Nicksick was recently interviewed by ESPN MMA, where he said this:

"As the rounds were going on I could tell Francis was a little worried about his cardio. But it wasn't showing at all, but I just felt like he was reserving a bit of something..."

Watch the video below from 10:30: