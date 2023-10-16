"He really loved him like his son" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his father's love for 'favorite' Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from a legendary mixed martial arts career following the tragic loss of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. His longtime close friend and training partner Islam Makhachev has carried the mantle, claiming the lightweight title following 'The Eagle's retirement.

Ahead of the No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter's second title defense, the UFC Hall of Famer revealed his father's love for Makhachev. Speaking on the UFC 294 Countdown, Khabib stated:

"Islam was one of the favorites, my father's students and he really loved him like his son. He really liked his discipline, focus, his championship mentality, everything. I was so proud when Islam win this title. I don't even know when I was more happy, when I win my title or when Islam win."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments on his father's love for Islam Makhachev below:

It should come as no surprise that Makhachev was among Abdulmanap's favorite students. Khabib previously shared his father's praise for the lightweight champion ahead of UFC 280, stating:

"I saw a lot of guys come and go in a span of 20 years. We changed gyms but the base was always the same. Islam was 100% top three. My father truly believed in him. I believe he saw that potential in him. His work ethic and discipline. That's important to have when you strive for something. Islam was great in that regard. We see the result of that with him fighting for a UFC belt."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview with UFC Russia below:

Makhachev will look to defend his lightweight title for the second time when he faces Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. His original opponent, Charles Oliveira, was forced to withdraw from the bout following an injury, opening the door for a rematch of the UFC 284 title bout where the lightweight champion defeated the featherweight champion via unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev once convinced Abdulmanap to continue coaching

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, while Islam Makhachev is viewed as one of the greatest active fighters. They are just two examples of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's greatness as a coach.

However, the late father of Khabib revealed that he nearly quit coaching. In an excerpt from his book, Abdulmanap shared that he lost six champions in one day, which nearly led to him losing his passion for coaching, stating:

"I remember thinking then that I had been working with this team for 12 years, putting my heart into it, not sparing myself. And what do I get in return? This situation? And if so, why should I continue all this? In short, I seriously thought of ending my coaching career. But Islam, Khabib, and Akhmad came up together and said: 'Next year at the Championship we will beat them all.'"

The elder Nurmagomedov shared that the three fighters who stayed defeated the three fighters who chose to leave. He noted that the fighters who had left for more money attempted to rejoin the team after the losses. He added:

"Those who remained are the best in all indicators, including the fees received. Whose personal example was more effective? Akhmad Gelegayev is a four-time world champion. Khabib has the UFC belt. Islam Makhachev is a top contender. Those who stayed that day changed a lot in their lives. I started working with them even harder."

Check out the full excerpt from Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev below:

