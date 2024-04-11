"He really, really wanted it, he was upset" - Tim Simpson reveals why Israel Adesanya fighting at UFC 300 fell through

While Israel Adesanya has not competed since UFC 293 last August, the longest stretch of inactivity in his combat sports career appears likely to end at UFC 305 this coming August. Tim Simpson recently revealed that the two-time middleweight champion was ready to return to the octagon sooner, as he had his eyes set on competing at UFC 300.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Last Stylebender's manager was asked if there was a chance him and Leon Edwards both fought at UFC 300. He responded:

"I don't think so. I don't think they would've done that. It would've been great. I had this outside dream that there were going to be four big fights. It would've been awesome. I don't think they would've done both. One or the other. But he was ready. He was in. [Dricus du Plessis was] what they were working on. I believe Dricus was not ready. I think he had some sort of procedure after the last fight."

Simpson added:

"This is what's been put publicly by Israel and Eugene [Bareman], but yeah he really, really wanted it, he was upset. He lands in a few hours so he wanted to be here and do it. He really, really wanted to do it. He loves big moments, title fight coming back. That one came down to the wire. Down to like, I'd say, within a few hours before they announced [Jamahal] Hill and [Alex] Pereira. I was texting Hunter [Campbell] and couldn't get it done on Dricus' side, but Izzy was ready to go."

Check out Tim Simpson's comments on Israel Adesanya fighting at UFC 300 below:

While Adesanya did not get the opportunity to compete at UFC 300, he appears to be nearing his return. Reports have begun to circulate that the two-time middleweight champion could get the first opportunity to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 305 this summer.

Robert Whittaker weighs in on Israel Adesanya facing Dricus du Plessis

Robert Whittaker has shared the octagon with both Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. Speaking on his podcast, MMArcade, the No.3-ranked middleweight weighed in on their rumored upcoming clash, stating:

"It's an interesting fight. I can see Adesanya just piecing him up for five rounds. But in saying that, Dricus is tough as nails, and he's awkward. I can also see Dricus just getting in there and making it awkward, and, I don't know, taking him out of his rhythm because we saw when Adesanya fought Strickland - Strickland pushing that pace and moving into his space changed the rhythm of the fight. Adesanya didn't adapt to that very well."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya below (starting at the 13:32 mark):

Whittaker previously faced Adesanya at UFC 243, losing the middleweight title via second-round knockout. He also suffered a decision loss to 'The Last Stylebender' when the pair rematched once again with the middleweight title on the line at UFC 271. 'The Reaper' faced du Plessis at UFC 290, losing the bout via second-round TKO.

