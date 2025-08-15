"He really tried to be scary" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's expressions during intense Dricus du Plessis faceoff ahead of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis' intense faceoff ahead of their UFC 319 title showdown recently sent fans into a frenzy. The two middleweight juggernauts are set to throw down in the main event of this weekend's pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago.In a recent X post, @HappyPunch shared a close-up of du Plessis and Chimaev's faceoff. The clip showed Chimaev trying to say something to du Plessis while glaring at him with a slight smile. The caption read:&quot;The look on Khamzat Chimaev’s face while facing off with Dricus was terrifying.&quot;Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Chimaev seemingly trying to intimidate his opponent.One fan wrote:&quot;That's the thousand-yard stare of someone who has seen and done things.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;He really tried to be scary.&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;Those guys are ready to get to it quick.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @HappyPunch on XJoe Rogan on the differences between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev's fighting stylesWith UFC 319 right around the corner, commentator Joe Rogan recently shared his two cents on the Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight. The podcaster broke down how du Plessis' style differed from Chimaev's and recalled the South African fighter's intense battle against Sean Strickland.In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE MMA Show #169), the UFC commentator questioned Chimaev's ability to adjust to du Plessis high-paced and unpredictible style and said:&quot;Does he have the confidence to go for it and possibly empty the gas tank and get the finish? And if he doesn't, how f*cked is he?... You can't adjust now in a world championship fight... I mean, but that's the question, can he sprint for five rounds because we know DDP can?&quot;He continued:&quot;Him and Sean Strickland they were ready to have heart attacks at the end of that fight they were ready to have heart attacks, probably like the most elevated heart level we've ever seen in a world championship fight.&quot;