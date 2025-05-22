“He refuses to accept that I'm a skilled fighter” - Prajanchai says Jonathan Di Bella remains bitter after losing undefeated record 

Two-sport kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai feels there's something personal in Jonathan Di Bella's dismissal of him.

After all, it was the Thai superstar who handed the Italian-Canadian striker's first and only loss of his professional career.

Appearing on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai recalled how he did the unthinkable and pushed Di Bella from the ranks of the unbeaten at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

That victory was made even sweeter since the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion was also able to capture the 125-pound kickboxing crown.

"Never. Not a single fight in kickboxing rules," Prajanchai said when asked if he ever competed under kickboxing rules before.

The PK Saenchai athlete furthered that this likely irked Di Bella more, since he's practically been kickboxing all his life. Prajanchai added:

"Yes, I became champion, though he refuses to accept that I'm a skilled fighter. That's fine."

Prajanchai and Jonathan Di Bella's careers will likely be intertwined after the epicness of their first showdown. All signs indicate that this rivalry is far from over.

Di Bella, for his part, has bounced back since that setback to Prajanchai, winning his last two bouts. The 28-year-old captured the interim strawweight kickboxing belt at ONE 172 last March, which guarantees a world title unification bout with his nemesis.

Prajanchai says his elite striking caught Jonathan Di Bella by surprise

While Jonathan Di Bella has battled some of the best strikers in the world, Prajanchai reckons he hasn't been hit by anyone of his caliber.

The strawweight double champ, after all, has almost 400 fights to his name at just 30 years of age. Prajanchai said on The ONE Podcast:

"I think I won with my punches and knees. I watched tapes of his previous fights and noticed he had never been hit with certain techniques, and he couldn't figure out how to defend against me."

