"He resumed fighting immediately" - Superbon impressed by Nong-O's resillience in ONE Fight Night 31 victory

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has offered high praise for fellow Thai legend Nong-O Hama's impressive resilience during his redemption victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the Superbon Training Camp founder — who prepped the former bantamweight Muay Thai king for his Kongthoranee sequel—highlighted the Thai's exceptional ability to recover from adversity inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on May 2:

"Nong-O recovered very quickly," Superbon observed, adding why he was confident that his close pal was never really in danger despite being dropped by Kongthoranee's piston-like punches.

"Normally, if he gets counted, he would recover slowly, right? But Nong-O recovered quickly. After being punched, he resumed fighting immediately."

Watch his full interview here:

Apart from Kongthoranee's brilliant ability to time his attack and trouble the 38-year-old veteran, Nong-O was in cruise control for much of their flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

The former ONE world champion dissected the No. 3-ranked divisional contender's defense with ease, attacking with big boxing combinations, stinging kicks, and elbows whenever he was in range.

In the end, all three judges were unanimous in their decision to award the win to the Evolve MMA star. Nong-O also received a US$50,000 performance bonus for his stellar display at ONE Fight Night 31.

Superbon chomping at the bit for unification war vs. Masaaki Noiri

Superbon is laser-focused on resuming his quest inside the ONE circle.

More specifically, the divisional king cannot wait to get his hands on Masaaki Noiri, who claimed the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title via a third-round stoppage of Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in Saitama:

"I am waiting for the confirmation. But I’m preparing, I’m just waiting for the confirmation," he told Nick Atkin in a separate post-fight interview.

