“He revealed his striking ignorance” - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hits back at UFC commentator Joe Rogan after recent podcast diss

American entrepreneur Mark Cuban has responded to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan following a recent podcast episode.

In June, Cuban and Rogan engaged in a Twitter disagreement. The dispute arose when Rogan expressed his desire to have Dr. Peter Hotez, a pro-vaccine medical figure, on his podcast to debate against John F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine U.S. presidential candidate.

Mark Cuban joined the conversation by accusing Rogan of attempting to intimidate the doctor while simultaneously promoting his Cost Plus Drugs business, which offers affordable prescription medications.

Mark Cuban @mcuban

Way to talk in generalities Joe. Not saying there aren't a lot of fucked up things about pharma. That's why we created Costplusdrugs.com . But to ignore that the same industry has saved who knows how many lives is bullshit and you know it. It's also disrespectful to all…

The Shark Tank investor recently responded to a video clip shared by journalist Rav Arora of Joe Rogan interacting with Patrick Bet-David. Here's what Arora tweeted:

"Joe is referring to my private debate with @mcuban on vaccinating young men where he revealed his striking ignorance."

Rogan stated this on his podcast:

"I know about his exchanges with Rav Arora. I don't think he knows what he's talking about the side effects. I don't think he knows what he's talking about with the dangers of myocarditis, the idea that it's nothing and it goes away quickly."

Rav Arora @Ravarora1



Got hit with many emails, texts, DMs - “Joe mentioned you!” - before I even got half-way through the @patrickbetdavid podcast.



Joe is referring to my private debate with @mcuban on vaccinating young men where he revealed his striking ignorance

To which Mark Cuban replied:

"Ok @joerogan and @ravarora1 let me ask you a question. Which health care insurance company, anywhere in the world, has raised their rates for people who have been vaccinated? Which has raised their rates for parents of vaccinated, teen boys? Which sports organizations now charge more for vaccinated teen boys to participate to cover the 'increased risk' of myocarditis from vaccination ?"

Mark Cuban @mcuban



Which has raised their rates for parents of vaccinated, teen boys?



Ok @joerogan and @ravarora1 let me ask you a question. Which health care insurance company, anywhere in the world, has raised their rates for people who have been vaccinated? Which has raised their rates for parents of vaccinated, teen boys? Which sports organizations now charge more for vaccinated teen boys to participate to cover the 'increased risk' of myocarditis from vaccination?

Mark Cuban reflects on his worst blunder, which cost him $94 billion

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is valued at around $5.8 billion, but his wealth potential could have been significantly greater.

Back in the early 2010s, Cuban had the opportunity to invest in Uber during its initial stages. However, he wasn't able to invest in the company, which is currently valued at over $94 billion.

During a recent episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart, Cuban shared his regret about not seizing the chance to invest in Uber.

"The guy who started Uber, Travis Kalanick, right?" said Cuban. "He had a company before that, Red Swoosh, a peer-to-peer networking thing. I invested in it. I basically saved him. He was running out of money, and his investors came to me. We sold it. We made a little bit of money."

He added:

"He comes to me like, 'First off, I got this thing. It's gonna replace taxi cab.' It was called Uber Cab at the time. I still got the emails, right? I'm like, 'I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it.' But the valuation of $10 million, and I said, 'I'll do $5 million' for Uber, never came back to me."

