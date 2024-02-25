"He’s actually hurt" - Chael Sonnen's son's "at least I didn't fight Anderson and lose" retort has fans in splits

Chael Sonnen's son recently teased his father over his defeats against Anderson Silva.

Renowned for his vibrant persona in the MMA community, Sonnen stands out with his razor-sharp wit and unmatched prowess in the art of verbal jabs. However, in a recent promotional clip featured on YouTube for the supplement brand JOCKO FUEL, the former UFC title challenger's son, Thero Sonnen, ingeniously flipped the script on him.

In the video, the 46-year-old grappling veteran engaged in a game of chess with his son. Following his victorious edge, 'The American Gangster' attempted to playfully jest about his son's defeat. However, Sonnen Jr. swiftly countered with a cutting retort:

"Hey, at least I didn't fight Anderson and lose."

Sonnen found himself momentarily at a loss for words in response to his son's remarks, and in a whimsical act, he jokingly mimicked delivering "street justice" by pretending to beat him with a belt.

Fans responded to the exchange with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"The genuine hurt expression."

Another wrote:

"He’s actually hurt 🤣"

"Chael just got a 10-8 from his son."

"What a bizarre lie? Why would he say that? Chael Sonnen went undefeated through his entire career."

Sonnen and Silva had two memorable encounters inside the octagon for the middleweight championship. Their first clash at UFC 117 in 2010 saw Sonnen dominating for four rounds before succumbing to a triangle choke with less than two minutes remaining.

Despite this loss, the American earned another title shot by defeating Brian Stann and Michael Bisping. Their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 148 ended with 'The Spider' stopping Sonnen in the second round.

Story behind Chael Sonnen's Anderson Silva tattoo

Last November, Chael Sonnen shared numerous pictures of himself getting a tattoo of Anderson Silva's face on his arm with the caption, "I’m a man of my word." The post quickly captured widespread attention, serving as a teaser for Silva's biopic mini-series, which premiered on Paramount+.

Two days later, 'The Spider' released a video revealing that the former adversaries watched his series together. In the video, Silva and Sonnen make a pact: if 'The American Gangster' becomes emotional while watching the series, he must tattoo Silva’s face on his shoulder.

The subsequent scenes capture Sonnen getting visibly moved and proceeding with a fake tattoo, cheekily inscribing his infamous catchphrase "you absolutely suck" beneath Silva’s face.

