"He's adding combinations together" - Conor McGregor discusses his son's advancements in MMA training

Conor McGregor recently provided an update on his son's progress in MMA training.

The Irish MMA star has always expressed his love of the sport throughout his career and has often credited it with helping to teach him about discipline. He has since started to instill those same values on his children, with his eldest son, Conor McGregor Jr., now of the age that he has begun MMA training.

Conor Jr. was born on on May 6, 2017, and ever since he was old enough to pick up a pair of gloves, McGregor has slowly started to train him in mixed martial arts, hoping for his son to potentially follow in his footsteps.

'The Notorious' dicussed Conor Jr.'s training during a recent interview with GQ for a '10 Things Conor McGregor Can't Live Without' segment.

The former UFC double champ had been explaining the importance of his family on his career in the fight game before providing some details on how his son's progress was coming along. He said:

"I train my children in mixed martial arts and I'm getting great work out of my son Conor Jr. now too. He's starting to really get it. He's loading the back hand, he's rolling under the punches, he's adding combinations together and we're having fun."

He continued:

"If he wants to go and compete or my daughter or my other son Rian, if they want to compete in a few years, they can."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments here (2:58):

Ilia Topuria makes bold callout of Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 298 bout against Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria has once again demonstrated his immense confidence of a victory over Alexander Volkanovski by already calling out Conor McGregor to be his next opponent.

Topuria's rise in the featherweight division has been likened to that of McGregor's, with the Georgian-Spaniard also drawing comparisons to the Irishman for his bold and outlandish personality.

Speaking in a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'El Matador' called for his shot against 'The Notorious', claiming that if he wants to return to relevancy in the sport, then he's the opponent he must face.

Topuria stated:

"We can fight without a weight limit... I don't see any fight that makes more sense for him and for me, at this point. Look at the past, what has he done in the last four years? He hasn't beaten anyone. He's lost so many fights."

He added:

"If he feels ready for this level of competition and he wants to put his name here, I'm the fight without any doubt."

Check out Topuria's comments here (9:55):