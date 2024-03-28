Superbon believes Marat Grigorian's willingness to scrap won't be enough to defeat him at ONE Friday Fights 58.

On April 5, ONE Friday Fights 58 will conclude with a highly-anticipated rematch between Superbona and Grigorian, who each have a win over the other. There will be added stakes in their promotional rematch, as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title is up for grabs.

Superbon has plenty of experience fighting Grigorian and experienced the latter's warrior spirit in their last fight at ONE X. The Thai superstar gave his upcoming opponent credit for his willingness to fight during an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"He's not so technical, but he showed, even if you throw him different weapons, he's not afraid to fight. However, I feel he's not that fast and not as powerful as before."

Superbon last fought in December 2023, suffering a unanimous decision loss against Tawnachai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. Meanwhile, Grigorian established momentum by securing a third-round knockout against Sitthichai on Jan. 28 at ONE 165.

Watch Superbon's entire interview with SCMP below:

Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian isn't the only world title matchup taking place at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian has gained the fans' attention, but the ONE Friday Fights 58 co-main event is also a highly intriguing matchup.

Following his win against Danial Williams, Jonathan Di Bella plans to secure his second title defense for his ONE strawweight kickboxing throne. To do so, the Canadian-Italian must get through ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai, who secured ONE gold last time out.

The April 5 event also features Nong-O vs. Kulabdam, Seksan vs. Yutaro Asahi, Muangthai vs. Nakrob, and more.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world title fights can be seen live and for free on ONE's digital platforms.