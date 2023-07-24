MMA fans have been seen trolling Justin Gaethje and his girlfriend after she failed to recognize Dustin Poirier whilst sat behind him at a pay-per-view.

Poirier and Gaethje are set to meet in a highly anticipated rematch next weekend at UFC 291. The lightweight stars are fighting it out for another run at the title as well as the victor earning themselves the coveted BMF belt.

Ahead of their matchup, a video has been doing the rounds on Twitter of Gaethje and his girlfriend Sophia Romano. In the video recorded by Romano, the pair are sitting cageside at UFC 276 and reacting to the nights of fights.

Things soon turned amusing for fans, however, as Romano failed to recognize that 'The Diamond' was sitting in front of her. She said:

"This man in front of us is trying to fight people! I have to go, I'm scared. Anyways, I'll let you know how I feel by the end of the night. I hope this man's okay!"

Fans have been reacting to the video, with one fan finding it hilarious she didn't know who Poirier was, considering he had previously beat Justin Gaethje back in 2018.

"'I hope this man's okay' Yeah he's fine he's already knocked out your boyfriend before."

Twitter user @AniksChuckles also chimed in:

"'Today on Clueless Wives of Pro Athletes'... Justin Gaethje's wife has no idea who Dustin Poirier is (one of the few losses in Justin's UFC career, in one of the best fights you will ever see."

Justin Gaethje lables BMF belt "more prestigious" than UFC lightweight title

Justin Gaethje appears to have switched his stance on the BMF title, after previously labelling the belt as "stupid" during an interview with Cageside Press.

Gaethje has since recognized the perks that come with being a BMF titleholder, which may include a better contract and pay-per-view points.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier alongside 'The Diamond', 'The Highlight' revealed his change of heart about the title and began praising the opportunity. He said:

"You can't put yourself in those shoes until you're there. Again, with it being so prestigious - you don't want to say that it's more prestigious than a UFC title but it actually is. I mean, nobody is fighting for this [belt]. It takes the resume of Dustin Poirier and the resume of Justin Gaethje and force it to headline a main event," said Gathje.

Catch Gaethje's comments here (4:45):