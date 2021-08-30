"He's big, shiny and very slow" - Diego Sanchez wants to box Tommy Fury after his win over Anthony Taylor

Tommy Fury may have done enough to earn a win against Anthony Taylor, but it appears his performance didn't exactly impress Diego Sanchez. The former UFC veteran was so unimpressed that he believed he could outbox the cruiserweight prospect.

Sanchez took to social media to express his opinion shortly after witnessing Fury strut towards a unanimous decision nod over Taylor. On Twitter, 'The Nightmare' wrote:

"I would love to box @tommytntfury he’s Big, Shiny & Very Slow @trillerfight"

At the end of four rounds, the judges' scorecards read 40-36 in favor of 'TNT'. The win took Fury's record to 7-0 (4 KOs) while Taylor – who is yet to win inside the boxing ring – dropped to 0-2.

Fury was pegged as a potential opponent for YouTube star and boxing attraction Jake Paul. However, after putting on an underwhelming performance against an undersized opponent, Fury might have to prove his worth before earning a money fight. Sanchez was the first to volunteer to become Fury's next opponent.

The Cleveland, Ohio crowd booed as the fight clock winded down, and it became apparent that a wild finish was off the table. Nonetheless, Tommy Fury maintained that his performance was successful given where he's at in his career.

"I feel good. It's a good performance," Fury said during the post-fight interview. "Don't forget, everybody, I only had 10 amateur fights. I fought my way over here. My dad wasn't able to come here tonight. I feel like I achieved a lot coming out."

"Let's get it on, Jake Paul. I've done my bit, you do your bit tonight, and we'll get it on."@tommytntfury called out Paul after his win over Anthony Taylor at #PaulWoodley 🗣 (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/F0rFS8FbeL — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 30, 2021

The size disparity between Tommy Fury and Anthony Taylor

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury, has made a successful debut on American soil against Anthony Taylor. However, many were disappointed with Fury's inability to put the former MMA fighter away, given his massive advantage in physical attributes.

Tommy Fury enjoyed a significant size edge against Taylor, owing to the fact that he is 6 feet tall, while 'Pretty Boy' stands at 5-foot-7. On top of that, the British boxer has a reach of 76 inches, whereas Taylor wields a 67-inch reach.

However, the most noticeable advantage for Fury was his sheer size as Taylor competed at 155 pounds during his MMA career while the bout took place in the 180-pound weight division.

