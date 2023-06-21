"He's borderline fascist" - Sean Strickland explains why he chose Chris Curtis over Marvin Vettori for The Man Dance podcast

Sean Strickland is one of the most outspoken and outlandish personalities, not just in the UFC middleweight division, but across the entire UFC.

Despite not having the most entertaining fighting style in the world, 'Tarzan' has managed to draw a decent amount of interest from the MMA fandom with his trash talk.

Due to his surge in popularity, 'Tarzan' did what most MMA figures are doing today by starting a podcast called The Man Dance. Chris Curtis was his first guest, replacing fellow middleweight Marvin Vettori.

However, when questioned by The Schmo on why that happened, Strickland was unapologetic.

He answered the question in typical fashion by claiming that while he sometimes like Marvin Vettori, he also dislikes him occasionally. Sean Strickland punctuated his claims by describing 'The Italian Dream' as volatile and even branded him a borderline fascist:

"I like to generate, I think that fits me better and fits Curt better. You know what, guys I've wanted, I wanted Marvin. I like Marvine some days, some days I want to take him outside and shoot him. I like him some days. But Marvin is volatile, he's borderline fascist, you can't have two borderline [unintelligible] people on the podcast."

Catch the interview below:

While Marvin Vettori is yet to respond to 'Tarzan's claims, it's hard to imagine that 'The Italian Dream' won't have something to say.

Sean Strickland trains with Alex Pereira

Not many UFC fighters make the decision to train with an opponent who previously knocked them out in a recent fight, especially if the opponent in question caused them to lose an opportunity to compete for the title.

That, however, is not the case with Sean Strickland, who recently trained with Alex Pereira.

Alex "Poatan" Pereira @AlexPereiraUFC Thanks for the training today Sean Strickland! This will be a very productive week. Thanks for the training today Sean Strickland! This will be a very productive week. https://t.co/YNAMqM2whj

The pair first crossed paths at UFC 276, where the heavy-handed Brazilian knocked him out within two minutes. Alex Pereira went on to defeat Israel Adesanya, capturing the middleweight strap before dropping it back to 'The Last Stylebender' in the pair's rematch at UFC 287.

Since then, 'Poatan' has moved up in weight and is gearing up to face Jan Błachowicz in a possible title eliminator. To prepare for the bout, he trained with Sean Strickland, who is himself preparing to face Abusupiyan Magomedov, a streaking newcomer with 25 wins, just four losses and one draw.

