WATCH: Alex Pereira ragdolls Sean Strickland in training session, shows improved wrestling skills

Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champion, is gearing up for his highly-anticipated Light Heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291.

Scheduled to take place on July 29, 2023, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, the event will be headlined by a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

In his preparations for the upcoming fight, the Brazilian fighter is leaving no stone unturned to showcase his best performance. Often considered a grappling rookie despite his jiu-jitsu brown belt, Pereira seems determined to prove his critics wrong. A recent training video shared on Twitter by RedCornerMMA captured Pereira effortlessly dominating Sean Strickland, displaying his improved wrestling skills.

Pereira's last appearance inside the Octagon was at UFC 287, where he aimed to defend his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately, Pereira fell short of his goal as he was knocked out by "The Last Stylebender," relinquishing the 185-pound crown to the New Zealander in a stunning fashion, courtesy of two perfectly-timed right hands.

Following his defeat, Pereira expressed his willingness to move up a weight division and compete at 205 pounds. Dana White, the UFC president, confirmed Pereira's decision and announced his matchup against former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz as the co-main event for UFC 291.

Israel Adesanya predicts the light heavyweight battle between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, UFC star Israel Adesanya shared his prediction for the upcoming light heavyweight clash between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya, who fought and lost to Blachowicz at UFC 259, believes that Blachowicz will employ a similar strategy against Pereira.

"I think Jan is gonna take him down and just beat him up there. Jan will stand with him for a bit but eventually, just get him to the fence or try to take him down the way he took me down. I don’t think he’s gonna shoot, so he’s either gonna get him to the fence."

Adesanya's analysis suggests that Blachowicz will look to utilize his grappling skills and take the fight to the ground against Pereira. It is worth noting that Alex Pereira has been focusing on improving his wrestling game in preparation for this bout.

The clash between their respective styles adds an intriguing dimension to the fight and promises to deliver an exciting matchup for fans.

Check out Israel Adesanya's prediction in the video below:

