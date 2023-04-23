Sean Strickland is currently booked to headline a UFC fight night on July 1. However, what makes the matchup somewhat bizarrely interesting is Strickland's opponent.

Currently ranked number 7 at middleweight, Strickland has accepted a fight against unranked UFC newcomer Abus Magomedov, leaving fans baffled. Magomedov is slated to make his sophomore UFC appearance on July 1 after having starched Dustin Stoltzfus in 19 seconds in his promotional debut last September.

However, UFC middleweight Caio Borralho, like many others, is unimpressed with the booking and demanded an explanation from Sean Strickland. Strickland obliged, claiming that his two options were to either wait for a top 6 opponent or fight Magomedov for a 'lot of money'. The 32-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"They said 'Sean you're going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy'. sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one... thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?!"

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA



sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one... thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?! Caio Borralho @BorralhoCaio @SStricklandMMA twitter.com/bigmarcel24/st… So a guy gets murdered in PFL… and comes to UFC and win from a 1-4 in last 5 fights guy and gets a chance to fight into the rankings? What the fuck is happening right now? So a guy gets murdered in PFL… and comes to UFC and win from a 1-4 in last 5 fights guy and gets a chance to fight into the rankings? What the fuck is happening right now? 😂😂😂😂 @SStricklandMMA twitter.com/bigmarcel24/st… They said "Sean you're going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy"sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one... thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?! twitter.com/BorralhoCaio/s… They said "Sean you're going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy" sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one... thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?! twitter.com/BorralhoCaio/s…

Responding to Sean Strickland's search for a new bike, a fan offered to sell his bike to the UFC fighter. Known for not mincing his words, Strickland responded in typical fashion, comparing the vehicle to bisexual UFC fighter [currently suspended] Jeff Molina.

Sean Strickland's upcoming opponent Abus Magomedov claims Dana White was pushing him since UFC debut

Sean Strickland's upcoming opponent, Abus Magomedov, was signed to the UFC after a submission win over Cezariusz Kęsik under the KSW banner back in 2020. While he was subsequently booked for his UFC debut against Gerald Meerschaert, Aliaskhab Khizriev, and Makhmud Muradov, none of the fights materialized due to different reasons.

Magomedov finally made his debut in September 2022, knocking out Dustin Stoltzfus with a brutal front kick to score the fourth fastest stoppage by a debutant in UFC history.

Going into the fight, Magomedov claimed to have been under pressure due to a constant push from Dana White and the UFC. Instead if succumbing to the pressure, Abusupiyan Magomedov lived up to White's expectations and probably more. The 32-year-old told BJPENN.com in an earlier interview:

“It was almost two years and there was pressure because I hadn’t fought in a long time. Then, on fight week, I saw Dana White and the UFC really trying to push me which added pressure but I know how to manage it and I just wanted to fight. I had prepared to make my debut three times before so I was more than ready.”

Combat Sports Today 📰 @CSTodayNews If you ain’t familiar with Sean Strickland’s opponent Abus Magomedov (24-4-1) here’s a little a preview:



• PFL 2018 Welterweight Finalist

• 14 knockouts

• 6 submissions

• Won his UFC debut in 19 seconds

• 1-0 UFC record

If you ain’t familiar with Sean Strickland’s opponent Abus Magomedov (24-4-1) here’s a little a preview: • PFL 2018 Welterweight Finalist • 14 knockouts• 6 submissions • Won his UFC debut in 19 seconds• 1-0 UFC record https://t.co/ro9IYSloaS

Poll : 0 votes