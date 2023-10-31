Dominick Reyes hasn't set foot inside the UFC octagon or taken part in any combat sports bout since November 12, 2022. In two weeks, he'll mark an entire year since his last fight, which he lost in brutal fashion.

The light heavyweight contender has had one of the most spectacular falls from grace in recent memory. At one point, he was an undefeated knockout artist against whom no one had found an answer.

He took on Jon Jones in a light heavyweight title bout on February 8, 2020, taking the arguable GOAT of the sport to one of his toughest-ever fights, and winning in the eyes of some.

However, Reyes has since found himself on a four-fight losing streak, with nearly every defeat being a knockout. His decline in form left many fans wondering what his future in the sport would be. However, recent pictures of him training, shared by his gym on Instagram, has some fans eager for his comeback.

In the comment section of the post, one fan urged Dominick Reyes to face Khalil Rountree, who is generally regarded as a fun fighter for fans to watch:

"Khalil rountree is the fight to make"

One fan was of the belief that Reyes will have a turn of fortune in his next bout, expecting him to score a knockout:

"Whether its Ulberg or some random *ss mf like Devin Clark he's catching a body I promise"

One fan expressed excitement in Reyes' comeback:

"The comeback is gonna be insane"

Those feelings were echoed by another comment:

"Comeback szn starts NOW"

Dominick Reyes' last UFC win

Dominick Reyes is one of the few fighters who is remembered for how well he lost to Jon Jones, which is a distinction he shares with fellow former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. The pair are known for dragging 'Bones' to the brink of defeat.

But who did Reyes last beat in the UFC?

As it turns out, 'The Devastator' earned his first title shot by beating former middleweight titleholder Chris Weidman during the latter's 205-pound debut. Reyes knocked him out in less than two minutes within the first round, marking his last win, for now.