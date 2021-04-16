'He's a chaotic individual' - Kamaru Usman talks about what it's like to spar with former interim UFC lightweight champion.

Kamaru Usman has shed light upon what it’s like to spar with former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. The Nigerian Nightmare had words of high praise for 'The Highlight', referring to Gaethje as a ‘chaotic individual’ who brings the fight to his opponent.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman parted ways with Sanford MMA in Florida and joined ONX Sports in Colorado where he trains under the guidance of veteran MMA coach Trevor Wittman. Usman gradually made this switch last year (2020) and now primarily trains in Colorado.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Kamaru Usman opened up on various topics, including training with Justin Gaethje. In response to being questioned about whether Gaethje has been a part of his training camp for his upcoming rematch against Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman stated –

“Yes, Justin Gaethje has been a huge part of it. Justin is, we’re each other’s main training partners. And so, it’s funny…He’s only had one fight in between since I’ve been here training and until now. But that fight happened to be Khabib (Nurmagomedov). So, I couldn’t really be here to train with him and help him that much, you know, for that fight. But every other fight going forward, we’re each other’s main training partners because Trevor (Wittman) really only has three people that he works with – myself, Justin, and Rose (Namajunas). But we still get together with Elevation Fight Team. Shout out to Team Elevation. We spar with those guys.”

Upon being asked what it’s like to train and spar with Justin Gaethje, a fighter who’s known for getting into back-and-forth wars in almost every fight he’s involved in, Kamaru Usman said –

“I’d like to think if we uploaded our sparring that me and him have, we’d make tons of money. I would say that. We’d make tons of money. He’s just a chaotic individual, as far as bringing the fight to me, which is one thing that I like. I never like to step into the octagon and have anything feel foreign to me. And Justin does a good job of putting you in the fire, so you feel the fire during camp. So, you know, I appreciate that about him. And much, much respect to him for that.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje are known for the intense sparring sessions they engage in with one another. The MMA community has been divided in its opinion regarding the same. Some believe that the hard sparring results in both fighters taking unnecessary damage. Others view it as a great method of simulating and preparing for a professional MMA fight.

Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, whereas Justin Gaethje still awaits a big fight in his next octagon appearance.

Kamaru Usman (left) and Justin Gaethje (right)

Presently, Kamaru Usman is set to put his UFC welterweight title on the line in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal. Usman won their first fight at UFC 251, a bout that Masvidal had taken on just six days’ notice, via unanimous decision. Their rematch is set to transpire on April 24th at UFC 261.

On the other hand, Justin Gaethje’s next fight is yet to be officially announced. 'The Highlight' has recently been linked to a potential fight against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Nevertheless, this matchup hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Guess who’s the highest ranking available? I’m on it. Send me the contract. https://t.co/yT3CC9wHGo — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 3, 2021