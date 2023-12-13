“He's clearly high” – Jake Paul discusses Nate Diaz's silence on the $10,000,000 rematch proposal

Jake Paul recently weighed in on Nate Diaz's silence on the proposal that would see them compete in a rematch under the PFL banner with a $10,000,000 payday.

While speaking to journalist Dan Rafael, 'The Problem Child' shared his thoughts on the former 'TUF' winner appearing to be reluctant to fight him in the PFL. He mentioned that he remains interested in an MMA fight, but doesn't believe the Stockton native is too keen on taking the risk in his sport.

Paul said:

"I wanted to run it [back] in MMA. But you had the $10 million offer to him and there's still silence on his end other than some, you know, tweets that he's clearly high...I think he got the paycheck from our fight like, 'Wow, that's big. That's massive.' And then wants to do it again but is just not willing to risk it in MMA." [4:25 - 4:53]

Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision when they competed in their boxing bout this past August. He brought up that he believes that the result of their proposed MMA bout would be the same, with him getting his hand raised in dominant fashion, saying:

"He knows what would happen there [in an MMA bout] and I believe I would clearly dominate him and ruin his legacy, so I don't think he's willing to risk it for the money." [4:55 - 5:03]

It remains to be seen whether Nate Diaz will accept the PFL's lucrative $10 million proposal to fight Jake Paul in the SmartCage.

Jake Paul opens up about his refusal to promote his boxing bout against Andre August

Jake Paul recently opened up about his refusal to promote his upcoming boxing bout against Andre August, which takes place this Friday.

During an episode of his BS W/ Jake Paul podcast, the YouTuber-turned-boxer shared his thoughts on his return to the ring and didn't hold back when explaining his reasoning for accepting the fight. He mentioned that he is confident he will earn a finish, saying:

"This [fight against Andre August] is literally just so I can get experience. Like, I'm wearing the same outfit as my last fight. Like, I'm just showing up and knocking this guy the f**k out...We don't need to promote this sh*t."

