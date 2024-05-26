"He's coming back isn't he" - Fans stunned at Khabib Nurmagomedov "outgrappling" LHW veteran Corey Anderson for 20+ minutes

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent the MMA world into a frenzy with a recent video showcasing him grappling with light heavyweight veteran Corey Anderson. The viral clip shared by Spinnin Backfist on X featured the two engaged in a practice grappling session lasting over 20 minutes.

Eagle-eyed fans claim Nurmagomedov appears to be completely dominating the larger Anderson throughout the session.

This has reignited speculation about a potential return to the octagon for the undefeated champion, who retired in 2021.

Social media has erupted with fan reactions, with many expressing a belief that Nurmagomedov's grappling prowess suggests a comeback might be imminent.

One fan wrote:

"He's coming back isn't he"

Another fan wrote:

"I feel a come back is on the horizon"

Another added:

"Khabib never moved up he was scared” - Khabib casually out grappling a light heavyweight world champion 😂 Khabib can come back and become the new light heavyweight champion in the UFC what Alex Gon do 😂"

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent grappling session

Conor McGregor mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov over alleged tax issues, hints at potential UFC return

Khabib Nurmagomedov has faced accusations of owing millions in unpaid taxes to Russian authorities. While his team refutes the claims, Conor McGregor sees an opportunity.

The Irishman has long craved a rematch with Nurmagomedov after their heated rivalry culminated in a submission loss at UFC 229. McGregor believes Nurmagomedov's financial situation could force him back into fighting.

During a recent livestream, McGregor mocked Nurmagomedov, calling him a "scurrying rat" who needs to "pay his f***in' money" instead of focusing on legacy.

‘The Notorious’ said:

"That's typical rat behavior. Scurrying rat so he has bills to [pay]. Fight for legacy? Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he's going to pay his f**king money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries."

He added:

"So, I'm ecstatic and delighted that that's coming on top of him and we all will welcome him back into the fight game where he's ran from. It's a rat trap. The rat trap has been set so we're excited about that and see where it goes. We notice the little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. Fat rat we call him."

