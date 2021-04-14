"He's coming back with vengeance" - Manager Ali Abdelaziz talks about Khamzat Chimaev's upcoming return to the Octagon

Khamzat Chimaev is set to return to the Octagon stronger than ever, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

A lot has happened since Khamzat Chimaev first tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of his fight against Leon Edwards. The lingering effects of the disease forced the Chechen-Swedish fighter to steer clear of the Octagon for weeks and Belal Muhammad was named as his replacement for the fight against Leon Edwards by the UFC.

Not only did the aftermath of COVID contraction leave Khamzat Chimaev unable to compete, but it frustrated him to the point where he announced his retirement from the sport in a now-deleted social media post.

From Khamzat Chimaev’s Instagram (and translated through Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EiJYKroClj — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 2, 2021

However, after a few weeks of rehabilitation and recovery, the UFC welterweight is ready to be back once again. Reflecting on UFC president Dana White's words about his sudden and unexpected retirement, Chimaev recently revealed in an interview that it was an emotional decision, not well-thought-out and taken on the spur of the moment.

It has been confirmed ever since that Khamzat Chimaev has recovered well from COVID-19 and will be ready to fight again this summer.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Khamzat Chimaev's manager Ali Abdelaziz shared an insight into how Borz is currently doing. Abdelaziz revealed that Chimaev resumed training a week ago and is preparing to fight around the end of July or August.

"He had a procedure. He actually had his first day in training three days ago. He's coming back with a vengeance, man. He has so much to prove. COVID rules the world right now, and COVID got him. You see Alexander [Volkanovski], the featherweight champion, hope he's okay... he had some problem with it, and Khamzat had some problem with it. And now, he's hundred percent healthy, he's back training last week. We see end of July-August..."

"Realistically, I think it is time for him to slow down a little bit, but I think he's gonna be huge when he comes back... he's a special talent. He's a superstar, I believe, in the making. All of us will see. Everyone who understands MMA, they understand what Khamzat brings to the table."

Advertisement

Khamzat Chimaev already has an opponent in mind

If his social media posts are anything to go by, Khamzat Chimaev is not at all thinking about quitting anymore. He looks all pumped up and excited about his return and even has a name in mind against whom he wants to make his comeback.

It seems like Khamzat Chimaev wants a fight against no. 9-ranked veteran UFC welterweight Neil Magny for his return.

Neil Magny, however, is reportedly set to fight Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 24 on April 17, 2021.