"He's in controlled anger right now"- Ryan Garcia offers some insight into Canelo's mentality after Caleb Plant scuffle

Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez share a deep friendship. So if Garcia were to offer some insight into Alvarez's mindset, one would know to trust him. In the wake of Canelo's altercation with Caleb Plant, 'The Flash KingRy' extended fans a sneak-peek into Canelo's mind.

While in conversation with ES News, Garcia said:

"He's in controlled anger right now. He wants the knock him the hell out, but he's not going to do anything stupid. He's been here before. So right now, he's probably looking to do the same thing he was going to do anyways."

Canelo and Plant were recently involved in an altercation in Los Angeles. The Mexican superstar accused Plant of talking about his mom. Therefore, it is only natural for Canelo to be fuming. Ryan Garcia declared that the Mexican was in a state of "controlled anger."

Check out Ryan Garcia talk about Canelo Alvarez below:

Ryan Garcia declares that Canelo Alvarez will maintain his composure

Although their most recent staredown took a turn for the worse, Ryan Garcia believes Canelo Alvarez will cut a composed and professional figure.

"A real professional doesn't let his emotions get the best of him, and he's obviously a real professional," exclaimed Ryan Garcia.

Although Garcia believes Canelo will maintain a degree of composure during the pre-fight rituals, the Mexican super-middleweight was genuinely agitated by Plant's remarks. It will be interesting to see if Canelo can maintain his composure in future pre-fight events.

Check out the altercation between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant below:

The fighters had a series of choice words for each other during the fiasco. They carried the same attitude into their subsequent media interactions.

Canelo alleged that Plant had brought his mother into the trash-talk, thereby justifying his fury. Plant, on the other hand, maintains that he would never bring family into a fight.

Either way, the contest promises to be a fiery affair.

