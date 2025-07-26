  • home icon
  "He's cooked", "Tom by submission" - Fans react to Ciryl Gane and Nassourdine Imavov's resurfaced wrestling clip before Tom Aspinall fight

"He's cooked", "Tom by submission" - Fans react to Ciryl Gane and Nassourdine Imavov's resurfaced wrestling clip before Tom Aspinall fight

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 26, 2025 14:26 GMT
Fans react to Ciryl Gane training with Nassourdine Imavov. [Images courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]
Fans react to Ciryl Gane training with Nassourdine Imavov. [Images courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Ciryl Gane is currently scheduled to face Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight championship on Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the fight, a video emerged of Gane's wrestling session with UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov.

@Home_of_Fight on X shared a past footage of both French fighters sparring together. In the clip, 'Bon Gamin' appeared to struggle with countering Imavov's wrestling techniques, which has drawn the attention of fight fans.

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comment section of @Home_of_Fight's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"He's cooked."
Another fan wrote:

"Tom by submission."

Others commented:

"I’ve got a feeling Gane's gonna have a lot of trouble with Tom. First round finish incoming."
"Why they post this? Imagine a 250-pounder on him. He's cooked."
"Tom [Aspinall] by any way he wants."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]
Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Tom Aspinall wants to "get rid of" Ciryl Gane from UFC heavyweight title picture

Following Jon Jones' retirement, Tom Aspinall was promoted from interim champion to the UFC heavyweight champion. Ciryl Gane, who has previously fought for the undisputed heavyweight title twice, will be Aspinall's first title defense.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aspinall previewed his upcoming fight and shared his thoughts on facing Gane, saying:

"This is the fourth time that we've been matched up together... We are matched up, on the 25th of October, Abu Dhabi. Me and Ciryl, the fourth attempt is here, and this is Ciryl's third title shot. So, we are going to try and get rid of Ciryl Gane from the title picture for good." [0:38]
He added:

"We both have a niche style for heavyweights. We don't fight like heavyweights, both of us. So, this could be the fastest, the best-moving heavyweight fight that anybody's ever seen. We're both great movers, we're both light on our feet, we're both elusive, so this is going to be great." [3:30]

Check out the full video:

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
