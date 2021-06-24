"He's more dangerous!" - Alexander Volkanovski predicts who wins in the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264

Alexander Volkanovski recently provided his prediction for the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

According to the UFC featherweight champion, McGregor is likely to emerge victorious in the third outing and even secure a finish over Poirier.

Alexander Volkanovski also believes that McGregor will be dangerous early in the fight and even dictate where it goes this time.

Predicting the outcome of the trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski told Submission Radio-

"Man, it is a tough one after seeing what happened last fight. But I still feel like Conor is more dangerous. And you know, I feel like he's gonna be dangerous early again. And I think he'll be able to control where it goes, maybe a little bit better than where it did go. Obviously it got a little bit tight with calf kicks and things like that but I do believe he is gonna get his hands on Poirier. And I feel like Conor's gonna get it. I think he get's a finish. I said that last time and I was wrong." Alexander Volkanovski said.

Alexander Volkanovski thinks Poirier might rush for the finish

Alexander Volkanovski predicted that things might not turn out to be as favorable for Dustin Poirier as in the second outing against McGregor.

According to Volkanovski, 'The Diamond' could land himself in trouble in an attempt to hurt McGregor early in the fight.

Speaking of Poirier's probable approach to the fight, Alexander Volkanovski further said-

"But I mean, you could still see that he was hurting Dustin and things like that. So Dustin definitely can fight a clever fight and maybe engage in some clinch and things like that just to wear on Conor, and not let Conor get his hands on him so early. Which I think he needs to do. But if he tries a stand up and thinks what happened later in the rounds is gonna happen early. If he feels, 'Okay I'll get my hands on Conor, I knocked him out', that's not gonna end well for Dustin early in the fight. Again, slow him down, wear him down then you can probably put hands on him but early, I wouldn't take that risk. But I feel like he might."

