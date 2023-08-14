“He’s disruptive” - UFC Star Ian Garry signs with Jake Paul's Betr media company, lays out exciting blueprint for collaboration

It appears as though Jake Paul and Ian Garry will be collaborating as the UFC star recently announced that he has signed with the YouTuber-turned-boxer's Betr media company.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the Irishman announced that he has signed with Betr and described what the collaboration will entail. He mentioned that fans can expect to see plenty of exciting creative content.

He said:

"Let's just say that two very disruptive people are colliding to do business together and work together. I have joined the Betr team, so we're gonna be doing a lot of creative content, a lot of disruption gonna come of it."

'The Future' complimented 'The Problem Child' for what he has been able to accomplish since becoming a professional boxer. He mentioned that the reason he wore a t-shirt with Geoff Neal's mugshot was because he wanted to be disruptive, similar to Jake Paul, saying:

"We like to play mind games, we like to have fun, we like to be disruptive. A lot like somebody that you [Ariel Helwani] like. You love Jake Paul, right? What does that go do better than most people? He's disruptive, correct? He causes trouble."

It will be interesting to see what Ian Garry and Jake Paul have in store for fans through this exciting new collaboration with Betr media.

Who is Ian Garry fighting at UFC 292?

Ian Garry is set for another tough test in his MMA career as he will fight Neil Magny in a short-notice fight this Saturday at UFC 292.

'The Future' was originally scheduled to fight Geoff Neal at the event, but the latter was forced to withdraw and was replaced by Magny on 10-days notice. This will be an intriguing bout as the No.11 ranked welterweight is taking a huge risk by stepping in on short-notice because he could possibly see his ranking fall should he lose to the No.13 ranked welterweight.

'The Haitian Sensation' is coming off a split decision win over Philip Rowe, while the Irishman has an unbeaten 12-0 MMA record with his previous two wins coming via TKO.

